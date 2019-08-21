Nana Knows Best

A granddaughter’s reflection: Nancy Burleson taught her family how to tell a weed from a perennial — and find peace in dirt.

For as long as I can remember, I’ve helped my mother and grandmother in their gardens. Every spring, Mom and I would pile plants into our old Volvo station wagon — annuals for the flower boxes on the porch and a few choice perennials to fill in the beds in front of our home, in Scarborough. As a kid, my favorite thing was to peek in the rearview mirror and see a garden in the wayback, bee balms and coneflowers waving over the tops of the back seats. As I grew older, I was allowed more responsibility. One year, I got to choose the color scheme for the flower boxes. A few years later, I planted my own herb garden in the backyard. Now, as a young adult, I have as much say about our landscaping as anyone in the family, other than my 85-year-old grandmother, Nancy Burleson. She has significant pull at our house and the final word at her own home, in Bristol.

Bursting with color and fragrance throughout the growing season, Nana’s gardens could inspire almost anyone to work the soil. She’s been tending them since she was 11, when her mother tasked her with weeding. Later, as a young mother herself, she put my mom and my uncle to work removing unwanted plants from the flower beds. Past summers have found me weeding alongside the three of them for hours in the sun. Even though Nana sometimes complains (like the time my uncle planted a row of hostas without asking permission), I know she appreciates our interest and help.