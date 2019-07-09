Sister Act

WHAT’S INSIDE

Rotating rooms within rooms that are fully decorated, from the rug to the lamps to the open book on the nightstand. The sisters are known for their painted furniture and quirky repurposing, like a guitar turned wall planter, but you’ll find linens, tableware, and clothing too. “People love walking into a house that’s set up for how you might live in it,” Jenn says. Even if they don’t find something, they’ll walk out with inspiration for putting things together on their own.”