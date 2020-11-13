Before Munjoy Hill Was Hip, It Was Their Home

Bob Greene

Age: 84

Career: Retired after 36 years as a journalist for the Associated Press

Current home: South Portland

Childhood home: Lafayette Street, in a house his family bought in 1897

Unlike today, Munjoy Hill was a poor neighborhood. Nobody with money wanted to build on the Hill because you didn’t have insulation. So right where you catch the wind off the water, that’s where the poor people went. We had what I called a paper stove. It was a very thin tin stove. You’d put paper in and light it, and the stove would get almost white-hot. That’s when you would undress and put your pajamas on and get into bed. The minute the stove went out, it was cold again.

In school, I was four years behind any other Blacks, and four years ahead of [the next group of] Black students. So my playmates growing up were Italian and Jewish. My cousin William, who lived down on Anderson Street, was the first Black I went to school with — and that was in eighth grade at [the former] Jack Junior [High School on North Street]. Because [only two families on the street owned] cars, the street was our playground. When you were young and running those streets, you understood what all of the grandmothers were shouting at you when you did something wrong. It made no difference whether it was Italian or Polish or Yiddish.

If you go up [to Lafayette Street] today, it’s almost the same as it was when I was growing up. The big difference is that my house is gone and instead there’s a two-story house that replaced it. Next door was an empty lot that we used to play ball on, and I believe it’s very expensive condos now. We all have beautiful memories of our childhoods, but that’s the way life goes. Things change.