A Morning Walk Along Marginal Way
View of the Week
During a morning walk along Marginal Way, Erin Sheehy Hunt snaps a photo of her favorite Ogunquit home.
I am a frequent off-season visitor to Ogunquit and enjoy Marginal Way early in the morning. This is my favorite home on the footpath and I always try to capture it from different perspectives. It was low tide and I loved the reflection of the house in a nearby tidal pool. Erin Sheehy Hunt
"When love takes you by the hand and leaves you better, that is home. That's the place to stake your claim and build your life." Philip Gulley
