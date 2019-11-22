View of the Week

Marginal Way, Ogunquit

Photograph by Erin Sheehy Hunt

A Morning Walk Along Marginal Way

By Abby Hilt on

During a morning walk along Marginal Way, Erin Sheehy Hunt snaps a photo of her favorite Ogunquit home.

I am a frequent off-season visitor to Ogunquit and enjoy Marginal Way early in the morning. This is my favorite home on the footpath and I always try to capture it from different perspectives. It was low tide and I loved the reflection of the house in a nearby tidal pool. Erin Sheehy Hunt

