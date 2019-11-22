A Morning Walk Along Marginal Way

View this post on Instagram

“When love takes you by the hand and leaves you better, that is home. That’s the place to stake your claim and build your life.” Philip Gulley 📸 #findingthebeauty #ENDALZ #mynewengland #ignewengland #igersmaine #maine_igers #coastalmaine #mainesucks #mainetheway #mainething #maineisgorgeous #ogunquit #mainelife #everything_home_front #ipulledoverforthis #onlyinmaine #visitmaine #newenglandphotography #naturalmaine #beautifuldestinations #reflection_shotz #nikonnofilter #clpicks #fortheloveofmaine #rsa_ladies #raw_newengland #raw_beaches