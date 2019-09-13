Morning Fog on Schoodic Lake
View of the Week
Danielle Tourigny enjoys a picture-perfect morning on Schoodic Lake.
Lake views have always had a special place in my heart. When I was a kid, we went to Mooselookmeguntic Lake every summer. Still water and fog at sunrise, the sound of loons, and a hot cup of tea can’t be beat. The serenity on Schoodic Lake was unparalleled and I felt so lucky to be there on a recent morning.Danielle Tourigny
