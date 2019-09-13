View of the Week

Schoodic Lake

Photograph by Instagram's danielle_tours

Morning Fog on Schoodic Lake

View of the Week

By Abby Hilt on

Danielle Tourigny enjoys a picture-perfect morning on Schoodic Lake.

Lake views have always had a special place in my heart. When I was a kid, we went to Mooselookmeguntic Lake every summer. Still water and fog at sunrise, the sound of loons, and a hot cup of tea can’t be beat. The serenity on Schoodic Lake was unparalleled and I felt so lucky to be there on a recent morning.Danielle Tourigny

Want to be featured in an upcoming Maine Homes post? Upload your photos here or tag us on Instagram!

See more Views of the Week

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Homey Things to Do in Maine This Fall Bar Harbor Historical Society Welcome, This Is a Farmhouse