Mooselookmeguntic Lake
View of the Week
Maine Homes by Down East magazine editor Sarah Stebbins takes in the view at Mooselookmeguntic Lake.
My family and I stayed in a sweet little cabin at Bald Mountain Camps Resort in Oquossoc last weekend. In the mornings, I put on my down parka and walked our dog along Mooselookmeguntic Lake, which displayed a changeable disposition — cantankerous on the first day, with gray waves pummeling the shore, and bashful on the second, a thick veil of mist shrouding the water and surrounding mountains. But as we looped back toward our cabin on that last walk, the mist had begun to pull away from the shore, revealing this spectacular, peaceful scene. Like any pair of strangers, Mooselookmeguntic and I, it seems, just needed a little time to get to know each other.Sarah Stebbins
