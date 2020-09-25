Molly Neptune Parker's Legacy Lives On in Her Masterful Baskets

A decorative style developed by indigenous people in the 19th century, fancy baskets became Parker’s artistic calling. Assembled from ash splints and braided sweetgrass woven in intricate patterns, such as porcupine twists and double weaves, her creations often sprouted carved flowers — flourishes she learned from her mother. Others took the form of acorns, a signature design whose popularity enabled her to purchase a home in the early ’70s, and strawberries studded with up to 500 small curls.

When Parker passed away in Indian Township in June, she left behind works that command thousands of dollars and a legacy taken up by family members, including her grandson, George Neptune, whom she praised for building on her traditions while incorporating “something of his own on each basket.”