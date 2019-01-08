Before & After

To ease traffic flow, and toddler collisions, in the pass-through living space, the duo limited furnishings to a few substantial pieces and opted for brass sconces and sturdy floor lamps over tabletop fixtures. Centering the main furniture arrangement — composed of a rolled-arm sofa in durable leather, mid-century-inspired teak chairs, and an antique pine coffee table atop a boho-patterned jute rug — on the fireplace instead of the picture window, where the seating was previously, created “a pleasing symmetry,” Katie says.

Indigo accents here and in the adjoining library pop against the newly whitewashed walls, while floor-length linen curtains lend drama and the illusion of more height. “For us, this is the ideal blend of respect for the home’s history and family friendliness,” Katie says. Next up: creating a workable mudroom in a house built 50 years before such spaces existed.