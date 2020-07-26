Bringing Their A Game

ABOVE 1) Miroslav and Svetlana Ladan’s Newry A-frame features an intriguing juxtaposition of angles and a chimney crafted from stones collected on their property. 2) An A-frame cabin at Waldoboro’s Tops’l Farm.

“If somebody is looking for a renovation project, there’s not much to them,” Goodwin says. “All the interior bits and pieces, like electrical and plumbing, are usually exposed.” Buyers can expect to restore the foundation, which is often rotting post-and-pier, she says, as well as septic and well systems. Some need new roofs and insulation. Expanding is where things can get tricky. “The problem with A-frames is you’ve got a normal-size footprint” — typically 600 to 1,000 square feet — “but your volume’s half of what it normally would be” because of the sloped walls, says Chase Morrill, the lead contractor on DIY Network’s Maine Cabin Masters, who has renovated four mid-century A-frames in Maine, including his own in Carrabassett Valley. “They’re super solid, but because your walls are your rafters, as soon as you start cutting out some of those legs to put on a dormer and stuff, you can compromise the strength and integrity of the frame.” In other words: It’s probably best to leave additions to the pros.

Caitlin and Erik Mushial’s updated 1975 A-frame in Mount Vernon demonstrates how a smart expansion can complement the structure’s sturdy geometry. Working with local contractor R.A. Construction, they added a cubist bump-out that “intersects the triangle without changing the triangle” and accommodates a living room and master bedroom. White-gray cement-board cladding on the cube subtly contrasts with charcoal clapboards on the main volume — a pairing that “visually and functionally just works,” Caitlin says.