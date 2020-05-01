View of the Week

moody day on Monhegan Island

Photographed by Melissa Gabes

A Misty Visit to Monhegan

View of the Week

By Abby Hilt on

A quick trip to Monhegan results in moody photos and fond memories.

This was taken last summer on my first visit to Monhegan with my best friend Lacey. I could not believe such a beautiful place existed so close to home. We walked around what felt like half of the island, exploring. At the end of the day, the weather changed drastically and became moody. Even then, the island was gorgeous and as we walked back to the ferry I saw this anchor in someone’s backyard and thought it was so unique. This has become one of my favorite images. I even have it on display in my home.Melissa Gabes

