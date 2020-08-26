“How Cute Is That?”

At first it was a little embarrassingly cute,” says Josh Manahan of Miss Marigold, the 1973 cream-and-saffron-yellow Shasta 1400 camper he tows behind his Toyota Tundra on bird-hunting trips. “It’s got wings and stripes and the other campers are big and aggressive and say Sportsmen on them, but I’m very fond of it.”

And the hunters haven’t even seen cute. When parked on Josh and his wife Abby’s 65-acre Alna property or serving as a mobile shop for Abby’s vintage clothing business, Miss Marigold flaunts mirrored “baby moon” hubcaps (removed for safekeeping and to preserve “machismo” on guy weekends), along with a cheerful striped awning and bunting in her signature shades. The charming scene “always makes people smile,” Abby says.