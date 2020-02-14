Mid-Century Modern Love

Perched on a wooded granite ledge, the home was Leasure’s pride and joy. He tinkered with the design for three years before construction was completed in 1972. The architect and his wife raised six children here (The Brady Bunch parallels are real) and threw some epic parties. And how could they not? Their house had a 41-foot-long sunken great room with a hanging fireplace, two koi ponds, electric-blue shag carpeting, and a wall of sliding glass doors fronting an expansive deck; a stainless-steel bar sink with built-in bottle holders; and a bedroom whose black-and-white wallpaper repeatedly spelled “mushroom.” “We talked to somebody who was here for a party where someone drove a Harley-Davidson into the house, around the fireplace, and back outside again,” Laurel says with a laugh.

Alas — buzzkill alert — the house needed a lot of work to be party-ready again. “Usually we’re pretty good at estimating,” Richard says. “But we didn’t realize how much had to be done behind the cosmetic part.” They had to rewire the entire house due to a squirrel infestation, beef up the insulation, replace most of the glazing, rebuild the rotted deck, and — wah wah — fill in the koi ponds to address a pervasive moisture problem. Though they can typically renovate a house in six months or less, this one took 17, and the new western red-cedar siding still needs to be put on.