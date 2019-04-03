Meeting Their Match

A summerhouse is a bit like a romantic partner. You have an idea in your imagination about your perfect match, and when you find it, you know. Loi Thai and his partner, Tom Troeschel, first laid eyes on their 1863 Castine cottage in 2013, while touring the town with a Realtor. “We saw it, sitting there quietly,” recalls Thai of the 1,600-square-foot, three-season abode that had been in the same family for generations. “I said, ‘I love it’; she said, ‘it’s not for sale.’”

The pair went on to buy and renovate a 4,000-square-foot, Federal-Victorian home with three stories and six fireplaces, elsewhere in town, but the little cottage stayed on their minds. So when it went on the market in 2015, they decided to make a move.

Though there was serendipity involved, taking on another project in the historic Down East town wasn’t an impulsive decision. The Bethesda, Maryland, residents knew it was a serious time investment just to get there. They always drive the roughly 15-hour distance, accompanied by their 19-year-old Tibetan terrier, Mocha. But they’d fallen for Castine’s quiet beauty the moment a friend introduced them to the area, which they prefer to the bustle of the southern coast. “It’s located on a peninsula at the end of a road,” Thai says. “You don’t pass through. You go to Castine because you’re going there.”