When I was a kid, my aunt and uncle lived in the Jacob Randall Homestead in Pownal. A brick Federal built between 1796 and 1804, it had a room my aunt referred to as “the parlor,” a ghost she claimed tickled the piano keys at night, and a barn for her horse, Lady. I remember wandering their field and along the river across the road (where, subsequent research tells me, Randall operated a grist mill), wearing a coat to play in my cousin’s unheated bedroom, and imagining I was living in Little Women or Little House on the Prairie times. My aunt, a high school English teacher prone to wearing long skirts and quoting Walt Whitman, only furthered the fantasy.

Since starting this magazine, I’ve wanted to run a story mapping out where to find beautiful old Maine houses like hers. Many of us know about the treasure troves on certain Main Streets, but if you’re looking for more than an afternoon stroll, where should you direct your GPS? To my delight, architectural historian Julie Senk agreed to outline five road-trip-worthy regions for historic house lovers and detailed itineraries for each (House Hunting, page 39). Now, before you lament that your favorite town was not included, you should know that I adore this story so much I’m already planning the next installment! That is, of course, if you share my enthusiasm. Please drop a line and let me know!

Obviously, breathtaking architecture wasn’t just happening a century or two ago. As evidence, I submit Gary Foster’s artfully reimagined raised ranch in Phippsburg (Cool and Collected, page 62) and the 13 magnificent winners of the 2019 AIA Maine Design Awards, which we are honored to showcase on page 52. (Do you recognize one of the homes from our March-April cover?)

When you’re not ogling houses, I hope you also find some time over the next couple of months to reflect on the glory that is spring in Maine (we made it!). And if you’re searching for words to describe your feelings on this subject, may I suggest Leaves of Grass?

Sarah Stebbins

Editor