Maximum Exposure

On the first floor, windows and doors played a prominent role in creating a more expansive interior that embraced the home’s lush setting. Phi took down the walls that divided the kitchen and dining room. Just outside, the team built a 500-square foot bluestone patio beneath a canopy of firs, oaks, and birches, where the homeowner can dine and entertain while basking in the scents of pine and salt water. To connect the new indoor and outdoor spaces, Phi added a 16-foot-wide Marvin Ultimate Bi-Fold Door with panels that can be opened one at a time, allowing the homeowner to customize the room’s natural air conditioning. “The bi-fold door really unified that whole space and created this indoor-outdoor relationship,” Grotton says.

On the second floor, where natural light had previously only trickled in through skylights on the steeply pitched roof, windows helped alleviate the cramped, dark feeling of the original configuration. Phi built two shed dormers fitted with Marvin Ultimate Push-Out Casements and Ultimate Push-Out Awnings, and an Ultimate Casement Picture Window, creating brighter, more comfortable living spaces and ushering in coveted sunset views. “The windows were everything in reinventing the upstairs,” Grotton says. “The views are pretty spectacular.”