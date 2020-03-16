The Guide

Rocking the colorblock trend, antique samplers to collect, a pro floral arrangement to try, pretty Maine-stitched pillows, putting the Color of the Year into practice, roadtripping through Brunswick, a Rumford mill-worker’s house needs a hero, the backstory on a Richmond Second Empire stunner, Capes for sale!, and candid advice on your home dilemmas.

Get Inspired

We’re crushing on this artful beachfront retreat, a creative makeover brings a bland Saco kitchen and bath back to life, five minutes with Portland arts advocate Márcia Minter, painter Hannah Secord Wade invites us into her Woolwich studio, and charred-wood siding is catching fire in Maine.

Tapping My Family Tree

A writer “from away” puts down roots in Thomaston — and reaps the rewards.

By Brooke Williams

Small Wonder

Mobile tiny home advocates are closing in on a legislative victory. But will the buildings ever be truly accepted in Maine?

By Jesse Ellison

Peninsula Furniture Picks

Your path to the perfect sofa (or coffee table or armchair) begins at one end of Portland’s hip peninsula and ends on the other. Grab our guide and let’s hit the sidewalk.

By Amy Sutherland

Features

Good Spirits

The Harpswell home of a liquor magnate’s family transitions to happy new owners.

By Joyce Kryszak

Fresh as a Daisy

A floral designer’s Portland bungalow is as abundant, and breezy, as her arrangements.

By Sara Anne Donnelly

Shipshape

An iconic chandlery-turned-summer-home for a notable midcoast family is ready for a new generation.

By Jen DeRose

Making His Own Path

Respect for the climate and natural landscape guide a Phippsburg gardener.

By Virginia M. Wright

Why I Live Here

After a trying few years, Sarah Richardson finds happiness, and spectacular sunrise views, in a West Newfield post-and-beam.

Cover photo by: Jeff Roberts