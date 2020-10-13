9 Ways to Rock This Season's Marbling Trend
Marbling is on a winning streak, showing up on décor, party products, and even drinkware this fall.
TEXT BY JEN DEROSE
1. Knot + Bow’s hand-dipped marble balloons will add pop to your next event. $12 for 8. boutiquelittle.com
1. Tramake’s marbled-ceramic coasters give glasses a painterly perch. $30 for 4. pineconeandchickadee.com
3. Cavallini & Co.’s Roma Lussa leather journal brings the ancient technique of paper marbling into the modern age. $62. daytripsociety.com
4. Westport Island’s Chris Cavallari shapes this Camden fountain pen from a stone-and-resin composite. $175. theacadian.me
5. York Wallcoverings’ Liquid Marble wallpaper provides a bold backdrop for your sofa or home- office Zoom calls. $98/roll. Anthropologie.com.
6. A marbled-ceramic cheeseboard offers the swirly beauty of stone without the heft. $37.95. spacesnb.com
7. Simon Pearce’s marble side plates look almost too pretty to eat off — but are dishwasher and microwave safe! $45 each. kimballshop.com
8. Sip in style with Swell’s insulated White Marble water bottle. $35. Rock Paper Scissors. 207-882-9930