Maple Moon Farm in mid-October

Photograph by Frank Ferrucci

One Morning at Maple Moon Farm

By Abby Hilt on

As Maine braces for a big snowstorm, we can’t help but dream of this misty mid-October scene at Lebanon’s Maple Moon Farm.

The misty golden glow highlighting fading fall colors stopped us in our tracks one fine mid-October morning. Making maple syrup, keeping bees, and growing vegetables, berries, and other fruit keep us connected to the history of this farm and attuned to the rhythms of nature. Maple Moon Farm

Want to be featured in an upcoming Maine Homes post? Upload your photos here or tag us on Instagram!

