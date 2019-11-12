Listings We Love

Popped Tops

Like a top hat paired with a dapper suit, mansard-roof homes telegraph style and old-school cool.

Mansard, 29 Tenney Hill, Blue Hill
Photograph by Bruce Frame

29 Tenney Hill, Blue Hill

Setting: 1889 village home. 2,946 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, wood floors, fireplace, screened porch, deck, English-style garden, carriage house. .92 acre

Asking Price: $599,000

Agent: Tina Allen; [email protected]

Mansard, 10 Claremont Street, Rockland
Photograph by Sarah Szwajkos

10 Claremont Street, Rockland

Setting: 1874 four-unit home. 3,292 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, wood floors, fireplace, deck, shed. .24 acre

Asking Price: $439,000

Agent: Aaron Crossman; [email protected]

Mansard, 72 Firehouse Road, Chebeague Island
Photograph by Michael Eric Bérubé

72 Firehouse Road, Chebeague Island

Setting: Circa 1890 cottage. 1,040 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, wood floors, deck, shed. .5 acre

Asking Price: $264,900

Agent: Jane Leonard; [email protected]

