Popped Tops
Like a top hat paired with a dapper suit, mansard-roof homes telegraph style and old-school cool.
29 Tenney Hill, Blue Hill
Setting: 1889 village home. 2,946 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, wood floors, fireplace, screened porch, deck, English-style garden, carriage house. .92 acre
Asking Price: $599,000
Agent: Tina Allen; [email protected]
10 Claremont Street, Rockland
Setting: 1874 four-unit home. 3,292 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 5 baths, wood floors, fireplace, deck, shed. .24 acre
Asking Price: $439,000
Agent: Aaron Crossman; [email protected]
72 Firehouse Road, Chebeague Island
Setting: Circa 1890 cottage. 1,040 square feet, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, wood floors, deck, shed. .5 acre
Asking Price: $264,900
Agent: Jane Leonard; [email protected]