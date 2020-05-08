Making His Own Path

On the shore of the Kennebec River in Phippsburg, a garden goes with the flow. It doesn’t challenge the north wind that sweeps across the adjacent millpond or the storms that rush up the river from the sea. It doesn’t try to defy the granite bedrock, or the harsh summer sun, or the shade cast by native trees. It doesn’t even demand water beyond what nature provides.

“I’ve mapped out the micro-environments in my mind,” says Jeff, who’s been nurturing this landscape for nearly 30 years. “Over time, I’ve learned where I could and couldn’t plant. I haven’t tried to completely define everything. I’ve used what’s here — the rocks, the ledge, the trees — and put in a plant or shrub or path that simply surprises when you walk by.”

The property, once part of a 19th-century boatyard, was in rough shape when Jeff and his husband, Bob, bought it in 1992 (the couple asked that their surnames not be used). They spent two years restoring their 185-year-old Cape, known locally as the “boat-builder’s house,” and several more reclaiming the yard from invasive plants. “We had Norway maple saplings, barberry, honeysuckle, bittersweet,” Jeff says. “We had everything you can imagine that you don’t want to have.”

There hadn’t been much prior landscaping beyond the massive lilac hedge that grows just above the riverbank, its pale-blue blooms visible to boaters in June. “It’s way over 100 years old,” Jeff believes. “The old-timers around here remember it being an old lilac hedge when they were boys.”