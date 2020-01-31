In a 1640 letter to his father, deputy governor Thomas Gorges described his new home in what is now York as “much like your barne, only one pretty handsome roome…without glasse windowes…” Ye olde English snobbery aside, Gorges’s assessment was probably fair. Maine’s earliest European settlements consisted of timber-framed, one- or one-and-a-half-story structures of dubious permanence, as illustrated in a 1648 account of a York parsonage with clay chimneys: “Mr. Godfrey…keeps a very good howes…with 3 chimneys…if 2 of them blowe not down this winter, wich may be feard, being but the parsons howes.” Indeed, nails, bricks, glass, and other materials needed to make sound structures were scarce — so much so, that people would take their doors and windows with them when they moved.

Our oldest surviving buildings, designed with solid, squared logs to serve as defensive retreats during attacks by indigenous people or adversarial settlers, date to the early 1700s. Known as “garrisons,” though they were not military barracks, these embody a colorful myth perpetuated by 18th-century writer Edward E. Bourne, who claimed the dwellings’ projecting upper stories existed to allow owners “to turn down hot water on any assailants, and to extinguish fire if they should attempt to burn the garrison.” Alas, the overhang was merely a by-product of the joinery used to attach the second floor.

Clapboarded, center-chimney Capes derived from English farm cottages were another hallmark of the Colonial period, which also saw classical Roman-inspired Georgians — named for kings George I–III — starting around 1720. Post-revolution, delicately styled iterations with diverse ornamentation went by the more PC moniker, Federal.

According to Maine Historic Preservation Commission director Kirk Mohney, 187 of these early buildings, erected before Maine became a state in 1820, are on the National Register of Historic Places; dozens more double-centenarians exist in historic districts or under the NRHP’s radar. In honor of Maine’s bicentennial, we consulted with Mohney and state historian Earle G. Shettleworth Jr. to assemble this striking collection of historic photos of some of the Pine Tree State’s 200-plus-year-old homes. The result? A rare window into the landscape our ancestors helped shape.