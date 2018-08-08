An enormous amount of love and creative thought have gone into preserving the charming, original integrity of this special cottage in South Portland’s Willard Beach neighborhood. A quaint front porch serves as a delightful entrance to the home, which offers a wonderful, peaceful, private respite for those who appreciate the unique. This magical gem defies the norm, providing whimsical style and attitude for those who discern between ordinary and extraordinary! The cottage’s private backyard offers solitude and inspiration for writers, artists, and gardeners in a way that can’t be compared to anything else in the area. Near Willard Beach, Scratch Baking Co., and Willard Scoops and within walking distance of several restaurants and businesses, this truly special place can be many things to many kinds of home buyers. Located in one of greater Portland’s most coveted neighborhoods, it is a stand-out awaiting the next scrutinizing buyer. See it on the map. Listing agent: Mary Libby, Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty