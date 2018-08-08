Maine Real Estate
LISTINGS WE LOVE
BY SARAH STEBBINS
Note: If a property is crossed out, it indicates that it is off the market.
This quintessential Maine log cabin located in the historic Sprucewold Coloney offers all the charm of long summer days and quiet evenings. Watch the summer come alive in this seaside community where nature abounds. You’ll find walking trails, the famous Sprucewold Association Dock, a float, and water activities. This move-in ready compound offers three bedrooms, two baths, and spectacular views of Linekin Bay and boating activity. Enjoy relaxing days and long summer evenings from the full-length deck overlooking the water. This cabin offers privacy, charm, and easy living like days gone by. The master suite is a spacious scenic getaway providing beauty of its own. This property will keep the wildlife lover busy for decades. See it on the map. Listing agent: Laura Blake, Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty
See full property listing
This property is located right on the water in the center of Hills Beach. The least visited of all the beaches in the area, it is practically private due to limited access. At the same time, this spot has a fabulous view of the surrounding islands, beaches, and the Saco River jetty. At least 10 miles of coastline are within view. This lovely cottage has stood the test of time! Its wood-burning fireplace will take the chill out of the air on those cool nights. This home features four to five bedrooms, two bathrooms, a kitchen, living room, and a large covered porch overlooking the beach and three islands you can walk to at low tide. See it on the map. Listing agent: Howard Hatch, F.O. Bailey Real Estate
See full property listing
This Heron Island seasonal vintage cottage has broad westerly and southerly views of the Damariscotta River, East Boothbay, and the islands beyond. The property features two cottages, one with a fieldstone fireplace, kitchen, den, bedroom, and full bath. A second cottage has a screened/glassed porch, an open deck, a bedroom and a half-bath. In addition, there is a workshop building and a utility building housing solar power. Common island amenities include a common wharf, (one in Christmas Cove, the other on the island), a community well for potable water, recreation building (the “Casino”), tennis court, and caretaker and ferry services. See it on the map. Listing agent: Debby Schling, Newcastle Square Realty Associates
See full property listing
Welcome home to this 1840s farmhouse set on 3.5 acres and offering country living at its best. This gentleman’s farm is a half mile from historic Cornish village. The large open lot with a barn is ready for your animals or gardening interests. The recently renovated and updated home boasts newly refinished wood floors, a formal fireplace, granite countertops, new appliances, two decks, and beautiful country living. See it on the map. Listing agent: Bradley Perkins, Bean Group
See full property listing
~ More Listings We Love ~
This is an incredible opportunity to own the iconic keeper’s house on spectacular Robinson Point. Boasting incredible views of Penobscot Bay, the Isle au Haut Thoroughfare, and surrounding islands, this unique property includes the 4-bedroom keeper’s house, a 2-bedroom guest house, two sleeping cabins, a boathouse, and a deepwater dock. The keeper’s house maintains its original charm and offers outstanding views of the ocean and the majestic lighthouse. Currently operated as the popular Keeper’s House Inn, the property is being offered turnkey with all of its furnishings to operate as an inn or use as a summer residence. The self-sufficient property is powered by photovoltaics and a generator with fresh water supplied from the ocean via a reverse osmosis system. Isle au Haut is a rugged but beautiful island with a year-round population and daily boat service from the mainland located some five miles away. Approximately half of the island is part of Acadia National Park, and has wonderful hiking trails and incredible vistas. See it on the map. Listing agent: Jamie O’Keefe, The Knowles Company
See full property listing
This beautifully restored Cape is the gem of New Sharon. The Sumner Gove house, circa 1840, sits on 2.7 picturesque acres in a village setting. Owned and restored by a master craftsman, the home features antique charm and modern conveniences: a first-floor master suite, lovely wood floors, first-floor laundry, a den, an office, and two woodstoves. The owners have renovated and restored, insulated and upgraded — all you have to do is enjoy! The backyard and field are great for flower or vegetable gardens, pets, or livestock. The former one-room schoolhouse is currently used as a wood shop. The home is an easy commute to Augusta and Waterville and just a few minutes from Farmington. This is its first time on the market in more than 40 years. See it on the map. Listing agent: John Lawrence, Bean Group
See full property listing
This cottage epitomizes the classic Maine lake escape. The private setting offers elevated, picturesque, and southerly views of the lake. A fixed deep-water pier and float provide for boating needs and there’s a sand beach for swimming. The 1920s seasonal cottage with a later addition is in excellent condition and is the perfect venue for entertaining with its sun-filled rooms and lakeside deck. See it on the map. Listing agent: John Saint-Amour, LandVest
See full property listing
An enormous amount of love and creative thought have gone into preserving the charming, original integrity of this special cottage in South Portland’s Willard Beach neighborhood. A quaint front porch serves as a delightful entrance to the home, which offers a wonderful, peaceful, private respite for those who appreciate the unique. This magical gem defies the norm, providing whimsical style and attitude for those who discern between ordinary and extraordinary! The cottage’s private backyard offers solitude and inspiration for writers, artists, and gardeners in a way that can’t be compared to anything else in the area. Near Willard Beach, Scratch Baking Co., and Willard Scoops and within walking distance of several restaurants and businesses, this truly special place can be many things to many kinds of home buyers. Located in one of greater Portland’s most coveted neighborhoods, it is a stand-out awaiting the next scrutinizing buyer. See it on the map. Listing agent: Mary Libby, Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty
See full property listing
Looking for your own private oasis? Then you must see this stunning two-bedroom, two-bath log home located on 90 private acres with more than 3,000 feet of water frontage on the Saint George River. The home features easy one-level living, a kitchen that opens to a living room with vaulted ceilings and a stone fireplace, and a screened porch that overlooks the river, where you’ll enjoy seeing all sorts of wildlife. Each bedroom has its own private bath and there’s a loft with additional sleeping space. There’s also a private dock on the river where you can relax, go swimming, launch your canoe or kayak, and go fishing! This property is accessed by a long private driveway and it has many beautiful gardens, a stone fire pit, a wood shed, and your own skating pond! See it on the map. Listing agent: Kessler Horty, Camden Real Estate Company
See full property listing
This historic three-plus bedroom, two-and-a-half bath antique Cape is in the heart of South Freeport Village and has harbor views everywhere! The home offers that hard-to-find, perfect mix of old and new. There’s charm and character in the wide-pine floors, old-fashioned, built-in breakfast banquette, original staircases, and more. And the new? The luxurious master suite is bright and airy with seaside views and includes a vaulted pine ceiling, walk-in closet, and marble bath with a shower, clawfoot soaking tub, and double vanity. The second full bath and upstairs laundry room are brand-new too. There is even an extra room for an office, nursery, or art studio. There’s a small but protected yard for relaxed, low-maintenance coastal living. The side yard can be developed too. Other amenities include an attached two-car garage, newer boiler, public utilities, and a quiet side street location right above Brewer South Freeport Marine and Harraseeket Lunch and Lobster Company. See it on the map. Listing agent: Amy Cartmell, Keller Williams Realty
See full property listing
The end of the trail leads to two cottages on a nicely landscaped bluff surrounded by 900 feet of lake frontage. This secluded two-acre parcel has southwesterly views, a large dock for swimming, and a protected harbor for boats. And then there’s the main house — an exquisite three-bedroom, two-bath remodeled home with a huge fireplace in the living room, sunporch for dining, a master bedroom and bath, and lake views from every room. Extras include an al fresco entertaining area, outdoor shower, and a guest cottage with a private dock, all within walking distance of the village amenities. See it on the map. Listing agent: Margie Jamison, Morton & Furbish Agency Real Estate
See full property listing
The John Watson House, also known as the Intervale Farm, is a historic property on King Street in Hiram. Built in 1785 by one of Hiram’s first settlers, it is now the oldest building in the town and a well-preserved example of late Georgian architecture. Joy still lives in this amazing country estate steeped in the wonderful history of early America. Built two years after the American Revolution ended, this extraordinary historic home has been beautifully restored. There are two symmetrical wings with 18 Palladian windows flanking the central classic structure. The home has three bedrooms, two full baths, six wood-burning fireplaces, two levels of living space, and a large great room. All of the modern conveniences blend impeccably with the old. The land consists of 27.7 acres on both sides of the road and 1,250 feet of Saco River waterfront. See it on the map. Listing agent: Chad Latham, Locations Real Estate Group, LLC
See full property listing
Located steps from beautiful Kezar Lake, this classic Maine cottage is a perfect blend of today’s condo amenities with all the original charm, character, and feel of an early 1900s lakeside resort. Enjoy the private sandy beach, clay tennis courts, and delicious ice cream at the Pleasant Point Inn take-out window. All of the contents are included and waiting for you to arrive and enjoy! See it on the map. Listing agent: Liam McCoy, Legacy Properties Sotheby’s International Realty
See full property listing
Dip your toes in beautiful Sebago Lake just a few steps away! Swim, paddleboard, take the boat out, or lounge in front of the fire pit and enjoy. This cozy and adorable camp is on the market for the first time. It can accommodate all your guests and embodies what Maine summers have to offer — relaxation, get togethers, and happy memories. Close to shopping, recreation, and restaurants, the home is also located approximately twenty minutes from Portland. See it on the map. Listing agent: Edie Fontaine Maureen Zemrak, Locations Real Estate Group, LLC
See full property listing
One of the island’s most unique and charming cottages, this mansard was built in circa 1890 and has been lovingly cared for and upgraded. Recent improvements include new windows and a Sunsetter retractable awning on the deck. The laundry is located in the adjacent one-car garage/shed. A perfect three-bedroom getaway located in the “Center,” a short distance from the library, market, and shore, this home is also nicely sited off beaten path on a half-acre lot. Chebeague Island’s amenities include golf, tennis, and a recreational pool. See it on the map. Listing agent: Jane Leonard, RE/MAX Shoreline
See full property listing
The Jeremiah Baker House, built in circa 1848 to overlook the shipyards of its first owner, is a classic five-bay, center hall, Greek Revival. The main house retains nearly all of its original details, including original clapboards and many double-hung wood and storm windows. Situated to afford significant water views and nearly full-day sun, the home’s hillside siting also allows for a raised first floor and expansive front porch. Covered in ancient wisteria vines, this porch makes for a gracious focal point. Inside, the nearly 5,000-square-foot living space balances historic charm with modern amenities. Enjoy a well- appointed kitchen, spacious and livable family room with a wood stove, formal double-parlor, master suite with a private bath, four to five additional bedrooms, and three full and two half-baths. The property also offers a rare, spacious one-bedroom, garden-level in-law apartment, a garage/barn, and a well-landscaped lot. See it on the map. Listing agent: Tom Landry, Benchmark Residential & Investment Real Estate