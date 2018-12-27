Private islands don’t come cheap, even in Maine, but right now you can snag one — or three! — for less than you might pay for a condo on Portland’s peninsula. A few spots that bring the away-from-it-all fantasy (a bit) closer to reality.

Phoebe Island, Bowerbank

Setting: 2-acre leafy outcrop, 100 feet offshore in Sebec Lake, with an 800-square-foot, pine-paneled cottage built in 1930. A 22-acre mainland parcel featuring walking trails, ponds, and a new (but unfinished) cabin is also part of the package.

Access: A causeway connects the island to the shore, or you can head over on your new pontoon boat, included in the sale.

Asking: $379,000

Seller: Jay Bailey, [email protected]