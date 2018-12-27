Real Estate

Private islands don’t come cheap, even in Maine, but right now you can snag one — or three! — for less than you might pay for a condo on Portland’s peninsula. A few spots that bring the away-from-it-all fantasy (a bit) closer to reality.

Phoebe Island, Bowerbank, Maine

Phoebe Island, Bowerbank

Setting: 2-acre leafy outcrop, 100 feet offshore in Sebec Lake, with an 800-square-foot, pine-paneled cottage built in 1930. A 22-acre mainland parcel featuring walking trails, ponds, and a new (but unfinished) cabin is also part of the package.

Access: A causeway connects the island to the shore, or you can head over on your new pontoon boat, included in the sale.

Asking: $379,000

Seller: Jay Bailey, [email protected]

Greer Island, Vinalhaven, Maine

Greer Island, Vinalhaven

Setting: 5-acre, spruce-spiked crescent a fifth of a mile off Vinalhaven’s eastern shore. A rustic, 180-square-foot cabin perches on the shore, and footings are in place for an additional 600-square-foot building.

Access: Arrive by boat — zoning allows for a seasonal float dock and ramp — or trek across a sandbar from Vinalhaven at low tide.

Asking: $395,000

Seller: Elizabeth Arey, [email protected]

View Property


Scabby Island Chain, Machiasport, Maine

Scabby Island Chain, Machiasport

Setting: 18-acre, three-island archipelago, the name of which doesn’t do justice to its sculptural granite cliffs and dramatic windswept fields. A mile-and-a-half off Point of Main, the trio, linked at low tide, comes with a building permit for 8,000 square feet of structures.

Access: You’ll need a boat, which may be moored in one of four deepwater spots.

Asking: $400,000

Agent: Jeffrey Allen, [email protected]

View Property

