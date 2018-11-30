T here may be no place like home for the holidays, but when that home happens to be in Maine, the season can be all the more enchanting. In a place where winter nights are extra long, dark, and frigid, even the simplest window candles provide an amplified lift to the spirits, while the rich history embedded in our cities and towns taps deep into December nostalgia. “Cobblestone streets and antique brick buildings are lovely year-round, but even more so at Christmastime,” observes interior designer Catherine Weiland, founder of Balance Design Studio in Portland. “Our abundance of natural conifers and fireplace weather is pretty great too.” Not to mention the visual magic of so much snow. When it comes to decorating, Mainers employ their characteristic inventiveness, borrowing supplies from nature and reinventing heirlooms and traditions with a contemporary twist. If you’re ready to dress up your own season Maine-style, start with these pointers and flickers of inspiration from some of the region’s most influential designers and craftspeople.