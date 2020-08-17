By The Numbers: How Local Creatives Are Showing Their Community Love
From flags that help feed healthcare workers, to thousands of donated face shields and masks, Maine creatives are showing their community love in the COVID-19 era.
TEXT BY JEN DEROSE
PHOTOGRAPHED BY MARK FLEMING
100
cotton and linen masks donated by Bristol clothing and housewares designer Daria Boivin, of Luksin Designs, to healthcare workers near and far (a medevac flight crew in Alaska!). Chambray face masks, $15.
800
cotton masks and vinyl face shields produced by Portland’s Sea Bags, known for its recycled sailcloth products, for senior living facilities, food pantries, and others.
250
Heart-of-It-All flags sold by Portland’s Maine Flag Company, which uses the profits to provide meals to frontline medical workers through partnerships with local restaurants. $55–$70.
500
chic, patterned masks stitched by volunteer sewers from kits assembled by Kennebunk’s Hurlbutt Designs and dispensed to healthcare providers, veterinarians, and bank employees.
1,000
polyester-film face shields, produced by Haystack Mountain School of Crafts’ digital-fabrication lab director James Rutter and delivered to regional medical facilities.
30
Campfire Pottery to-go mugs mailed with thank-you notes to frontline healthcare workers as part of the Portland company’s “Stay at Home” campaign. For every five Stay-at-Home mugs (pictured) sold, a worker receives a gift. $42 each.
12
free, downloadable coloring pages with hopeful themes designed by artist Jennifer Judd-McGee, of Northeast Harbor’s Swallowfield décor/gift shop. Many finished pages now hang in hospitals and other essential facilities.