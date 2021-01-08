How Much are Great-Grandpa's Victorian Boot Fasteners Worth?

I inherited two paintings by Anne Carey Bradley, a friend of my great-grandmother’s in Fryeburg. They’re of my great-grandmother’s farmhouse, painted from slightly different angles. — Patricia Gagan Hayden, Flower Mound, Texas

Anne Carey Bradley (1884–1956) was often spotted peddling her bicycle around Fryeburg in bloomers and a wide-brimmed hat, art supplies strapped to her back. Born into a wealthy family, she had the luxury of spending full days on her plein-air paintings. According to Bruce Gamage, of Rockland’s Gamage Antiques, Bradley’s auction sales are all over the place. He has sold works for $110–$350 and notes that a garden scene once fetched $4,000 at Christie’s. “In the art business, it’s all about the subject the artist is known for and who wants it,” Gamage says. “She’s more known for her florals.” Being able to ID the location of the house portraits, however, increases their value.

Gamage’s appraisal: $200–$300 apiece