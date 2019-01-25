Looking Up

It was a well-timed grab: just before the neighborhood’s real estate boom. These days, locals call the increasingly hip district “Yeast Bayside” for its many breweries and distilleries. Dunwoody’s broad, metal-sided building was the 2002 brainchild of developer Peter Bass and architect David Lloyd, who wanted to translate the airy, raw energy of an industrial warehouse to new construction. It holds eight residential studios, and is topped with a pair of steel Quonset huts that extend two of the units to roof level.

Dunwoody’s apartment is one of them. A spiral staircase connects the main living space to her bedroom and private roof deck. Facing southwest, the view is of the sunset over Back Cove and the ribbon of Interstate 295. “The lights are gorgeous at night,” she says.