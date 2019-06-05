Looking Fresh
Timeless and oh-so-pretty, these botanical-themed pieces are destined to become perennial favorites.
TEXT BY JEN DEROSE
1. The bloom is never off the rose when it’s preserved in one of Usagi no Nedoko’s acrylic Sola cubes. $40–$80.22. 22milkstreet.com
2. Rifle Paper Co.’s Corkcicle Lively Floral canteen offers a stylish way to stay hydrated. $34.95. daytripsociety.com
3. Bloom wherever you’re planted with Sea Bags’ Sara Fitz Hydrangea Pattern tote. $180. daytripsociety.com
4. Les Indiennes Indian Flower shower curtain brings handmade flair to the bath. $124. blancheandmimi.com
5. Refresh your sofa with Utopia Goods Textiles’ Imperial Waratah Forest pillow cover, strewn with Australian flowers. $120. 22milkstreet.com
6. Danica Studio’s Small World cosmetic bag will liven up your a.m. routine. $24. pineconeandchickadee.com
7. Green your table with June & December’s Wood Fern napkins, screen-printed with eco-friendly ink. $11 each. minkahome.com
8. Portlander Katharine Watson’s sweet Hand Block Printed Art Prints are based on her botanical sketches. $36. katharinewatson.com