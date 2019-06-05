Shopping

Looking Fresh

Timeless and oh-so-pretty, these botanical-themed pieces are destined to become perennial favorites.

TEXT BY JEN DEROSE
Usagi no Nedoko acrylic Sola cubes

1. The bloom is never off the rose when it’s preserved in one of Usagi no Nedoko’s acrylic Sola cubes. $40–$80.22. 22milkstreet.com

Rifle Paper Co.'s Corkcicle Lively Floral Canteen

2. Rifle Paper Co.’s Corkcicle Lively Floral canteen offers a stylish way to stay hydrated. $34.95. daytripsociety.com

Sea Bags’ Sara Fitz Hydrangea Pattern tote

3. Bloom wherever you’re planted with Sea Bags’ Sara Fitz Hydrangea Pattern tote. $180. daytripsociety.com

Indian flower shower curtain

4. Les Indiennes Indian Flower shower curtain brings handmade flair to the bath. $124. blancheandmimi.com

Imperial Waratah Forest pillow cover

5. Refresh your sofa with Utopia Goods Textiles’ Imperial Waratah Forest pillow cover, strewn with Australian flowers. $120. 22milkstreet.com

6. Danica Studio’s Small World cosmetic bag will liven up your a.m. routine. $24. pineconeandchickadee.com

wood fern napkin

7. Green your table with June & December’s Wood Fern napkins, screen-printed with eco-friendly ink. $11 each. minkahome.com

Katharine Watson print

8. Portlander Katharine Watson’s sweet Hand Block Printed Art Prints are based on her botanical sketches. $36. katharinewatson.com

