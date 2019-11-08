Look on the Bright Side

Declining prices, changes in state policy, and improved technology mean there’s never been a better time to go solar in Maine.

You might be inclined to dismiss it as a hyperbolic sales pitch when solar power installers tell you today’s prices are low, low, low. But when the pitchman is Tom Gocze, who’s been in the business since 1979, the assertion has the ring of credibility. “The cost of the technology continues to drop,” says Gocze, president of American Solartechnics in Searsport and host of Hot and Cold, a call-in radio show on Bangor’s WVOM-FM focused on home improvement. And when those reduced prices are coupled with significant changes to state policies regulating making electricity from the sun, he argues, the future is bright for Mainers who want to invest in the technology. But he and other industry representatives also warn that federal policies, in effect or proposed, could cloud that sunny outlook. One timeline looms large — the federal 30 percent tax credit for buying solar equipment is set to drop at the end of 2019 to 26 percent. Further cuts could follow. And yet, these headwinds seem unlikely to alter the prevailing notion among installers and many homeowners that solar power is now no more of a luxury than a kitchen or bath retrofit. Best of all, it’s an investment that allows you to bask in savings today, not just when your house is sold.

Plummeting Prices

According to the nonprofit Solar Energy Industries Association, the cost to install photovoltaic panels has dropped by more than 70 percent over the last decade — from $40,000 for an average-size 5- to 6-kilowatt system (producing, on average, 14 kilowatts of electricity per day), in 2010 to roughly $18,000 today. The price of panels is approaching $1 per watt of potential electricity production, which helps explain why one million American homes are now equipped with solar arrays.

The soon-to-decrease 30 percent federal tax credit can mean a $6,000 cut in a $20,000 system, but Chuck Piper, co-owner, with his son, of Sundog Solar in Searsport, believes the diminishing national incentive is not going to impact demand. “We don’t really need that anymore,” he says, since prices have come down substantially and manufacturing and distribution are now well established. John Luft, of ReVision Energy in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts, adds that going solar at home — even though it means a hefty upfront investment — is like locking in at $2 per gallon for heating oil for 10 years. Sundog and ReVision regularly work with banks to finance system installations and Piper notes that lending institutions are often comfortable making these sorts of home improvement loans because the customer is essentially substituting one monthly payment for another. Frequently, “the monthly finance fee is only slightly higher than the electric bill,” he says. And after the note is paid off, the panels belong to the homeowner.