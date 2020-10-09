Look Nook
In a gallery-like corner of their dining room, Portlanders Jean-Raymond “Gino” Desruisseaux and Marcelle Medford cultivate a Caribbean influence.
TEXT BY RACHEL SLADE
PHOTOGRAPHED BY ERIN LITTLE
<h3 style='text-align: center;'>Island Prints</h3> <p class='p1' style='text-align: center;'><span class='s1'>Medford and Desruisseaux moved to Maine two years ago, with their now-8-year-old son, when Marcelle accepted an assistant professorship in sociology at <a href='https://www.bates.edu/' target='_blank' rel='noopener noreferrer'>Bates College</a>, in Lewiston. Medford, who grew up in Queens, New York, says New England was an unknown country to her until a few years ago. She met Chicagoan Desruisseaux while studying at the University of Chicago. “It was our sense of adventure that led us to choose Maine,” she says. This pair of prints honors the couple’s heritage, traditional scenes of Medford’s parents’ native island of Trinidad and Desruisseaux’s parents’ native island of Haiti. The upper print shows a house on stilts and the lower one women washing clothes in a stream. “Everyone in Trinidad has prints like these in their homes,” Medford says.</span></p> <p>
</p> <h3 class='p1' style='text-align: center;'><span class='s1'>Rattan Fan</span></h3> <p class='p2' style='text-align: center;'><span class='s2'>Researching Black festivals in the Caribbean for her PhD, Medford spent a lot of time talking to street vendors. One of them sold her this fan, a common street-fair item. “I was interested in the way these fans are displayed,” she says, “not on a tablescape, but on a tarp on the ground in a massive pile. It’s reminiscent of selling in an African marketplace.”</span></p> <p>
</p> <h3 class='p1' style='text-align: center;'><span class='s1'> Boscoe Holder Print</span></h3> <p class='p2' style='text-align: center;'>Holder, who died in 2007, was an internationally renowned Trinidadian painter, dancer, choreographer, musician — a real 20th-century Renaissance man, maybe best known for his portraits of dancers and friends. His work, Medford says, is often found in homes on Trinidad, and Desruisseaux and Medford have two other prints from this female figure series. After moving in, it was a while before the couple got around to framing their collection of prints, but the art collection adds color and personality to the dining room — which is welcome, since it now doubles as Medford’s office and teaching dais (her classes are all online this fall). Desruisseaux, an account manager with a resourcing firm, keeps a separate office in the couple’s West End Victorian.</p> <p>
</p> <h3 class='p1' style='text-align: center;'><span class='s1'>Uluru Print</span></h3> <p class='p2' style='text-align: center;'><span class='s2'>Medford’s father has spent much of his retirement traveling, and everywhere he goes, he brings back a souvenir for his daughter. “He would always buy sweatshirts, more than I could wear, and finally, I asked him to bring back something I could put on my wall,” Medford says. This print of kangaroos and Uluru (also known as Ayers Rock) was painted by an indigenous artist in Australia.</span></p> <p>
</p> <h3 class='p1' style='text-align: center;'><span class='s1'>Drum and Decorative Fabric</span></h3> <p class='p2' style='text-align: center;'><span class='s2'>This copper disc is a micro-replica of a steel pan drum, an instrument developed in Trinidad in the 1930s. The graphic fabric print below? Another gift from Medford’s globetrotting dad, this time from Panama.</span></p> <p>
</p> <h3 class='p1' style='text-align: center;'><span class='s1'>Bookshelf</span></h3> <p class='p2' style='text-align: center;'><span class='s2'>A fraction of Medford and Desruisseaux’s library occupies shelf space in the dining room, a mix of beautiful art books and sociology texts. The couple has fewer volumes lying around than prior to quarantine this spring: one pandemic pastime was sifting through piles and piles of books, thinning out what Desruisseaux called “the many stacks of knowledge in our place.</span></p> <p>