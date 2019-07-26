Long Time Coming

Diane Ryan yearned for a cabin in Maine decades before she ever set foot here. The seed was planted in the early 1980s in Jupiter, Florida, where every night she read Donald Hall’s Ox-Cart Man to her four young sons. The story about a 19th-century New England farmer, illustrated by Maine artist and author Barbara Cooney, struck a chord. By the time Ryan’s boys were teenagers, she had amassed a file full of real estate clippings and photographs, not to mention a pile of furnishings for her dream home in her garage.

A few years ago, with retirement in sight, Ryan took on the mission more seriously. She drove up and down the coast and settled on Camden, where in 2017 she found a little cottage perched on the sloping shore of Hosmer Pond.