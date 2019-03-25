Local Color

In his two-room Portland studio, oil painter Jan ter Weele translates lucid memories into richly layered scenes.

Photographs by Erin Little

I’m in my studio from 10 until 3, five days a week. When I was younger, I worked longer hours, but at 83, I can’t do that anymore. People don’t realize that painting is very physically taxing. When I started painting in the late ’70s, I always worked outside and it taught me a lot about the colors and shapes in the landscape. Now that information is in my memory and I can draw on it. [Similarly], when I do figures, I don’t need a model. I have sketches from life drawing classes and I’m not interested in painting the figure realistically. I want to paint figures that are expressive and I’m interested in the way they fill the space around them — I can imagine electric waves radiating from them into space. I get nervous about tidy paintings. To me, they feel frozen. I’m working on a painting now that I thought was finished, but I kept looking at it and it wasn’t right; it didn’t have any energy. So I painted over it with yellow ocher, a great, essential color. Then you can go back in, scratch down through, and wonderful things begin to happen. You can get a lot of energy that way. You have to be willing to do that, to destroy a painting and start over, at least I do.

Jan ter Weele’s work can be seen in Maine, the Painted State, at Portland’s Greenhut Galleries, April 4–27, and at the George Marshall Store Gallery in York.