Life Wasn't Always a Picnic in L.L. Bean's Vintage Camping Scenes

Illustrators were in high demand and highly regarded in the early 20th century, when names like Norman Rockwell and N.C. Wyeth created memorable covers for magazines such as The Saturday Evening Post. Catalog retailers followed a similar playbook. Bean hired The Post illustrators R.J. Cavaliere and Glen Fleischmann, among other painters and photographers, to dream up iconic, sometimes humorous, outdoor scenes that lured customers with visions of a thrilling — or at least interesting — experience.

These days, you’re unlikely to discover an original L.L. Bean cover painting at a flea market or yard sale, but you may find a vintage catalog for under $50 — and occasionally, for less than the $20 Maine Hunting Shoes in the 1966 catalog, above.