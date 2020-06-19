Photographed by François Gagné

Enlist a designer early. As in, as soon as your architectural plans are set, Hurlbutt says. Before building begins, he or she can work with contractors on space-saving strategies that may not be possible to implement later on.

Value versatility. The cottage is a gathering place for the owner’s family, as well as a rental, so Hurlbutt outfitted it with furnishings that serve both purposes. In the dining room, a round walnut table for four unfolds to accommodate 10 thanks to pie-shaped leaves that nestle beneath the top. In the guest bedroom, twin beds for the owner’s college-age kids become a king-size bed with the help of a connector known as a bed bridge. “In a small space, all pieces have to multitask,” Hurlbutt says.

Use mirrors, mirrors on the wall. Hurlbutt incorporated a 54-inch-long mirror above the living room banquette to create the illusion of more spaciousness and reflect the cove view framed in a bay window on the opposite wall. “It was a way of bringing more of the surroundings into the house,” she says.

