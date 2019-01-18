Living in the Round

A Surry couple finds peace, and an intimate connection to their waterfront plot, in a pair of linked yurts.

When Sharon Minogue thought about her future home on Surry’s Patten Bay, she envisioned treading lightly on the land. “I used to hunt here as a kid with my father,” she says, gesturing toward the pines and oaks that line the water’s edge. “I thought, it’s such a beautiful point. I can’t put anything permanent here because it would ruin it.”

It was the early aughts, and Sharon and her husband, Tom, who’d spent the bulk of their middle age living in the Middle East, where he worked in banking, were approaching retirement. Her mother had died, her father was ailing, and she and her sister were trying to figure out the future of their parents’ 90-acre plot. They decided to divide it, using favorite rocks as a property line, with Sharon’s sister taking the side with the farmhouse they grew up in. In addition to not wanting to “ruin” her parcel, Sharon was wary of the cost of new construction and of building something her four daughters would be compelled to take care of. On a visit to one of them in Asheville, North Carolina, she saw some round portable tents called Yomes and thought, “yurts.”

Composed of a circular, domed tent stretched over a collapsible lattice framework, yurts were first used thousands of years ago by Mongolian nomads. Today’s models are highly durable, with some able to withstand snow loads of up to 100 pounds per square foot and winds of up to 142 miles per hour. Their round shape promotes air circulation, their materials are largely recyclable, and most can be assembled, or taken down, in a few hours or days.