Little Big Town

With diverse shops, woodsy retreats, and community warmth aplenty, Freeport just might be the perfect holiday getaway.

F reeport has a national reputation as a shopping-outlet town, but that description falls woefully short. Sure, you can browse big-name stores like Coach and Ralph Lauren, but what really makes visiting Freeport a pleasure is its compact village comprised of one-of-a-kind boutiques, galleries, restaurants, and inns — not to mention legendary outfitter L.L.Bean.

This blend of small-town coziness and city-size shopping is especially appreciated during the holidays, when Freeport holds its Sparkle! Celebration, one of Maine’s premier winter festivals. It seems like the whole town participates in the opening-night parade — kids on unicycles with lights twinkling in the spokes, the middle-school band with lights twinkling on the instruments, and neighborhood floats with lights twinkling everywhere. There are horse-drawn wagon rides, roving carolers, a tuba concert — even a talking Christmas tree. The festivities take place the first weekend in December, and the good cheer lasts through the New Year.

Freeport is, in other words, very much a hometown community despite seeing 3.5 million visitors a year. And it’s not all hustle and bustle. Just minutes from the village are several forested preserves, ideal for cross-country skiing and snowshoeing. So you can get fitted for new gear in the morning and put it to use that very afternoon.