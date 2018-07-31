Ask a Lighting Pro

Fogg Lighting Advice

Light Imitating Art

SPONSORED CONTENT: FOGG LIGHTING

By Sanford Fogg

In a monthly column, Sanford Fogg, of Fogg Lighting in Portland, offers his best advice on illuminating your home.

Q: I’m looking for fixtures with a wow-factor to enliven my rooms. What do you suggest?

A: Many lights on the market today are, quite literally, works of art. Expertly designed and skillfully executed by metalsmiths and glassworkers, these fixtures read like sculptures in a room. Turning them on heightens the drama, as partially shielded, diffused, or angled beams create intriguing shadows in your space. When selecting a form-over-function fixture, just be sure to supplement with layers of task and accent lighting to produce even illumination in the room and ensure you can see what you’re doing. As for my favorite statement makers, I’ll let these images do (most) of the talking.

Crescent Pendant

Down-lit arcs of heat-textured steel studded with decorative cuffs crisscross in a Calderesque feat of asymmetry and balance. Choose from eight finishes for the canopy and cuffs.

Hubbardton Forge Crescent Pendent Fogg Lighting
Hubbardton Forge

Duet Pendant

Inspired by ikebana, a Japanese form of flower arranging that emphasizes minimalism and stems and leaves as much as blossoms, this fixture has interwoven steel strands emanating from bud vase-like domes. Choose from eight canopy finishes and platinum or gold for the ball accents.

Hubbardton Forge Duet Pendent Fogg Lighting
Hubbardton Forge

Icarus Pendant

The Greek myth of Icarus — the boy who flew too close to sun on wax-and-feather wings — sparked this fanciful avian design. Choose from eight canopy finishes and “spun frost” (shown) or “cork” for the shades.

Hubbardton Forge Icarus Pendant Fogg Lighting
Hubbardton Forge

Theta LED Pendant

A sculptural textured-steel and polished-aluminum ring, fairly levitating in its lighted base, effects an abstract sunrise. Choose from eight canopy finishes and platinum or gold for the textured accents.

Hubbardton Forge Theta LED Pendant Fogg Lighting
Hubbardton Forge

Celesse Sconces

These streamlined steel fixtures (literally) turn classic candle sconce forms on their heads. Rotate the bases and rings to alter the positioning and look. Choose from eight canopy finishes and platinum or gold for the rings.

Hubbardton Forge Celesse Sconces Fogg Lighting
Hubbardton Forge

Crystal Bakehouse Sconces

Handcrafted crystal “river stones” are baked and annealed in massive seeded-glass blocks that create a glowing gallery effect on your wall. Choose from interior and exterior fixtures in silver and bronze finishes.

Fine Art Lamps Crystal Bakehouse Sconces Fogg Lighting
Fine Art Lamps

Constellation Chandelier

Transform your room into a skyscape with a futuristic satin-nickel fixture available in “Aquila Major” (shown), “Aquila Minor,” “Ursa Major,” and “Ursa Minor” configurations. LEDs radiate through smooth white domes or sparkle through multi-faceted diffusers (your choice).

Sonneman Light Constellation Chandelier Fogg Lighting
Sonneman Light

Dickinson Floor Lamp

Comprised of a brass stem and filaments bejeweled with glass accents, this glam allium-like lamp blooms wherever its marble base is planted.

Visual Comfort Dickinson Floor Lamp Fogg Lighting
Visual Comfort & Co.

Sierra Buffet Lamp

Rustic meets refined in this organic lamp, composed of a polished metal base that resembles petrified wood crowned with a paper shade. Choose from “gild” (shown), “burnished silver-leaf” and “plaster-white” finishes.

Visual Comfort Sierra Buffet Lamp
Visual Comfort & Co.

Convector Table Lamp

Fringed edges give this classic silhouette, rendered in an antique zinc finish, a kinetic quality. A rectangular paper shade underscores the artful geometry.

Visual Comfort Convector Table Lamp Fogg Lighting
Visual Comfort & Co.

Triptic Pendant

Traditional lantern forms are reimagined in steel trapezoidal shapes with cutouts that conjure sections of stained glass. Downlights brighten the edges of the frames, bringing depth to the composition.

Hubbardton Forge Triptic Pendant Fogg Lighting
Hubbardton Forge

Sanford Fogg holds a Certified Lighting Consultant designation from the American Lighting Association, an industry trade group, and is co-owner, with his wife, Debbie, of Fogg Lighting in Portland. Founded in 1994, the company offers residential and commercial lighting products, lampshades, and consulting services.

