Kevin Joseph Keane

Nothing compares to summer spent on Monhegan Island

As this summer comes to a close, it’s important to cherish each passing day. We’re hoping Kevin Keane had the opportunity to stop for a while and enjoy this gorgeous view on his recent trip to Monhegan.

Lazy summer days by the sea 🌊 A post shared by Kevin Keane (@kevinjosephkeane) on Aug 4, 2018 at 1:55pm PDT

