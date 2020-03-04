Step Inside Artist Laura Fuller's Studio

“About 35 years ago, a friend made a soldered sea glass lampshade and I thought, ‘I want to learn this.’ I took a stained-glass course but it was very limiting — you could pick a Victorian window pattern to replicate. So I taught myself. I started by cranking out glass panels inset with vintage bottles. I knew what I was doing every day. Now, when I come up to my studio, I don’t always know what’s going to happen. With something like the tree at Portland’s Barbara Bush Children’s Hospital [an 18-foot-tall, lit sculpture of glass-like polycarbonate and mica], it took nine months of trial and error to get it perfect. I made it in memory of my daughter, Delaney [who died of Hurler syndrome at age 9]. After she passed, butterfly and dragonfly panels started happening, which I think are her working through me. And then there’s the 8-foot-long chandelier/mobile I just finished for Mercy Hospital [on Portland’s Fore River Parkway], which has 100 butterflies and dragonflies and uses glass from the windows of their original chapel and a former synagogue. I also incorporate collected objects into my pieces — crystals, stones, someone’s cherished dish that broke and becomes something happy and new. I love being with the work and yet knowing it’s not mine, that I just get to be the hands.”

