The camp that changed Christina Salway and John Moskowitz’s life is surrounded by a stand of giant alders near Sand Beach in Stonington. At sunset, the cotton-ball-white clapboards on the modest 1890s farmhouse light up like a beacon, lending a purity that belies its “nightmare” condition just two years ago, when, the couple says, it hadn’t been lived in for half a decade. Legally, at least.

A dyed-in-the-wool New Yorker, Salway had never thought much about Maine until she filmed an episode of Animal Planet’s Treehouse Masters, where she was a resident interior designer, in Monmouth. “I was blown away by the light, the topography,” she says. By the end of the five-day shoot, she found herself scouring properties all over the state and, eventually, “dating” the Stonington wreck. “I kept looking at the Zillow listing and showing it to John and he was like, ‘What are we going to do with a house in Maine?’” But the couple had already tackled four fixer-uppers together, and given that this one was just $65,000, she told him, “How sideways could this possibly go?”

Pretty awry, by the looks of the first visit with their agent. The windows were boarded up and the electricity had been cut, so the couple meandered through the rooms in the blue glow of their cell-phone flashlights, half expecting to find a squatter behind every busted door. Paint peeled from the ceilings in hanging curls; foot-size holes punctured the walls; the stair rail, missing most of its banisters, hovered over dusty treads; the bath conjured a truck-stop abomination with dark mud caking the tub and walls; and there were a half dozen empty fish tanks strewn about because, as Salway puts it, “why not?”