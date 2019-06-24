We are delighted to announce Maine Homes by Down East has joined Swan Hospitality Group in sponsoring the 2019 Bar Harbor Designer Showhouse at La Rochelle! Sixteen designers will renovate/decorate rooms in the historic La Rochelle mansion, which was recently purchased by the Bar Harbor Historical Society.

Join us at the Preview Gala to celebrate the Bar Harbor Historical Society’s new location at LaRochelle, a home originally built in 1902 for George Bowdoin. Top designers from around the state have participated in the renovation of this historic building, and several will be on hand at the gala.

When: July 12, 5–7 p.m.

Where: 127 West St., Bar Harbor

Cost: $100 includes a preview tour of the showhouse with the designers and a cocktail party; proceeds benefit the Bar Harbor Historical Society

Can’t make it on July 12? The showhouse will be open to the public through October 13. Tickets are available at the door.