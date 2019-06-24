Bar Harbor Designer Showhouse at La Rochelle

Bar Harbor Historical Society
Photographed by Benjamin Williamson.

We are delighted to announce Maine Homes by Down East has joined Swan Hospitality Group in sponsoring the 2019 Bar Harbor Designer Showhouse at La Rochelle! Sixteen designers will renovate/decorate rooms in the historic La Rochelle mansion, which was recently purchased by the Bar Harbor Historical Society.

Join us at the Preview Gala to celebrate the Bar Harbor Historical Society’s new location at LaRochelle, a home originally built in 1902 for George Bowdoin. Top designers from around the state have participated in the renovation of this historic building, and several will be on hand at the gala.

When: July 12, 5–7 p.m.
Where: 127 West St., Bar Harbor
Cost: $100 includes a preview tour of the showhouse with the designers and a cocktail party; proceeds benefit the Bar Harbor Historical Society

Can’t make it on July 12? The showhouse will be open to the public through October 13. Tickets are available at the door.

Beatrix Farrand Garden
Robert Krieg & Mike Rogers, LARK Studio
Melissa Frost, Frost Farms

Reception Room
Loi Thai, Tone on Tone

Flower Room
Leah Lippmann, Knickerbocker Group

Powder Room
Annie Kiladjian, Annie K Designs
Larry Stoddard, Distinctive Tile and Design

Dining Room
Betsy Barmat Stires, Frog Hill Designs

Glassed-In Porch
Terri Scott and Gregg Scott, FAIA

George B. Dorr Library
Augusto Rosa & Kay Stevens-Rosa, A4 Architects

Living Room
Brett Johnson, Maine Street Design

Dog Room
Tyler Karu, Tyler Karu Design + Interiors
Candace Karu

Foyer
Anne Reiter, Wallace Interiors

Courtesy of the Bar Harbor Historical Society.

Maine Homes by Down East is an event sponsor.

