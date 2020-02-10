View of the Week

Lakehaven Cottage, a 1820’s New England farmhouse

Photographed by Instagram's lakehavencottage

Lakehaven Cottage

View of the Week

By Abby Hilt on

An antiques and interior design lover finds the home of her dreams on the midcoast.

We spent two years searching for a house in Maine before finding Lakehaven Cottage — the home of our dreams. Sitting alone, high on a granite outcrop, the 1820s farmhouse creates an imposing sight. The mature trees, landscape, and water views provide an ever-changing vista as the seasons progress.Sheila

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Good morning and happy Tuesday dear friends. This is one of my favorite shots of our home. I love the way it shows the pine trees growing between the granite outcrops. Most of the snow has melted at Lakehaven but we have more on its way later this week. Stay warm and safe! . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #lakehavencottage #loveofcountryhouses #antiquefarmhouse #mycountryhome #farmhousefanatics #thefrontdoorproject #housebeautiful #ignewengland #newenglandpictures #everything_home_front #myvintagecottagestyle #oldhomelove #mynewengland #snowscene #cottagesandbungalows #thecottagejournal #countrylivingmag #countryhomemag #cottagehome #antiquehome #periodhome #veranda #oldhome #cottagecharm #mainehome #newenglandhome #betterhomesandgardens #homeandgarden

A post shared by Sheila ~ Cottage Farmhouse (@lakehavencottage) on


