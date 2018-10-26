A Dream Retreat in Kennebunk
View of the Week
It’s not unusual for a walk through Kennebunk to leave you with some serious house envy.
For the last several years, nine of my oldest childhood friends and I have been traveling to Kennebunk near Gooch’s Beach for a long weekend. We always enjoy walking at sunrise and sunset, and love to imagine this house being our “one day” retreat. I always love how it reflects in the water so beautifully!”Erin Sheehy Hunt
The day will be what you make it, so rise, like the sun, and burn." William C. Hannan
