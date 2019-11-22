Shore Things
There’s no place like the Kennebunks for the holidays, when Santa glides in on a lobsterboat, townsfolk wearing lighthouses and gifts on their heads march in a hat parade, and boutiques offer sales, cookies, and hot cocoa.
TEXT BY JEN DEROSE
PHOTOGRAPHS BY HEIDI KIRN
1. Browse beach-house-inspired pieces, like this brass oil lamp, and see a holiday decorating presentation, at Hurlbutt Designs. 53 Western Ave., Kennebunk. 207-967-4110. hurlbuttdesigns.com
2. The hunt is on at impeccably organized salvage shop The Old House Parts Company, located in an 1872 freight warehouse. 1 Trackside Dr., Kennebunk. 207-985-1999. oldhouseparts.com
3. Sample seasonal craft beers in a dramatic setting at Batson River Brewing & Distilling’s tasting room, designed by local Krista Stokes. 12 Western Ave., Kennebunk. 207-967-8821. batsonriver.com
4. Shop for holiday greenery and artful accessories, such as mosquito coils and decorative tile, at nursery/garden shop Snug Harbor Farm. 87 Western Ave., Kennebunk. 207-967-2414. snugharborfarm.com
5. Catch exhibits on local history, art, and culture at The Brick Store Museum, housed in an 1800s former dry goods store. 117 Main St., Kennebunk. 207-985-4802. brickstoremuseum.org
6. Camp Wool offers more than 250 bolts of — you guessed it, along with hand-dyed varieties and crafting classes. 10 Main St., Kennebunk. 207-985-0030. campwool.com
7. Find 12,000 square feet of treasures, from butterfly chairs to chapati rolling pins, at Antiques on Nine. 81 Western Ave., Kennebunk. 207-967-0626