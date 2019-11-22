Roadtrips

Christmas in the Kennebunks
Photograph by Jackie Greaney

Shore Things

There’s no place like the Kennebunks for the holidays, when Santa glides in on a lobsterboat, townsfolk wearing lighthouses and gifts on their heads march in a hat parade, and boutiques offer sales, cookies, and hot cocoa.

TEXT BY JEN DEROSE
PHOTOGRAPHS BY HEIDI KIRN
Hurlbutt Designs, brass oil lamp

1. Browse beach-house-inspired pieces, like this brass oil lamp, and see a holiday decorating presentation, at Hurlbutt Designs. 53 Western Ave., Kennebunk. 207-967-4110. hurlbuttdesigns.com

The Old House Parts Company, Kennebunk

2. The hunt is on at impeccably organized salvage shop The Old House Parts Company, located in an 1872 freight warehouse. 1 Trackside Dr., Kennebunk. 207-985-1999. oldhouseparts.com

Kennebunk, Batson River Brewing & Distilling

3. Sample seasonal craft beers in a dramatic setting at Batson River Brewing & Distilling’s tasting room, designed by local Krista Stokes. 12 Western Ave., Kennebunk. 207-967-8821. batsonriver.com

Kennebunk's Snug Harbor Farm

4. Shop for holiday greenery and artful accessories, such as mosquito coils and decorative tile, at nursery/garden shop Snug Harbor Farm. 87 Western Ave., Kennebunk. 207-967-2414. snugharborfarm.com

The Brick Store Museum in Kennebunk

5. Catch exhibits on local history, art, and culture at The Brick Store Museum, housed in an 1800s former dry goods store. 117 Main St., Kennebunk. 207-985-4802. brickstoremuseum.org 

Camp Wools in Kennebunk

6. Camp Wool offers more than 250 bolts of — you guessed it, along with hand-dyed varieties and crafting classes. 10 Main St., Kennebunk. 207-985-0030. campwool.com

Antiques on Nine in Kennebunk

7. Find 12,000 square feet of treasures, from butterfly chairs to chapati rolling pins, at Antiques on Nine. 81 Western Ave., Kennebunk. 207-967-0626

