Years ago, when I told a New York friend I was heading to my then-boyfriend’s camp for the weekend, she replied, “What? I thought he was in law school.” I knew what she was picturing: Mark (who is now my husband) standing at the edge of a lake in a canvas shirt and knee-socks, his voice booming through a megaphone as he directed his charges to the mess hall.

In fact, Mark’s family’s camp is a rustic, gray-stained-pine building on Deer Isle’s Long Cove that his parents built nearly 40 years ago. As a native Mainer who has used the word “camp” to refer to such places since I was old enough to swat blackflies, I can’t understand why the rest of the country hasn’t adopted it. What else do you call a property that is utilitarian in form and modestly fitted out (there’s running water, for example, but no dishwasher)? Not a cottage or a summerhouse. With four bedrooms (but, alas, only one full bath), it’s not small enough to be a cabin. And with sloping pink granite where you might expect sand, it’s no beach house. (Curious about the origins of some of these terms? Hannah Holmes offers her saucy analysis on page 24.) Camp is the magic word.

Camp life (clockwise from top left): Our humble retreat; canoeing to Polypod Island, an Island Heritage Trust–owned gem we found last year; a selfie taken during a rock-skipping session; and a set of these swirly glasses (page 30) would class up the place.

To make linguistic matters more confusing, we refer to the family camp as “Deer Isle,” which, right, is also where it’s located. If you know my mother-in-law, a woman with a history of making the global singular (a rubber spatula is “a Rubbermaid”; the indoor grill is “the JennAir”), the moniker doesn’t seem so far afield. But also: for us, the camp, with its scrubby-bottomed spruce trees, speckled, rose-colored ledges, and constant bandying of dimpled mud flats and blue-green water, is shorthand for the whole place — and the decades of memories that have accumulated there. Following tradition, our young sons pocket these, along with the shells and rocks they collect, creating stockpiles that cause their eyes to fill with tears when we leave, but buoy them throughout the year.

Given how central camps are to the Maine ethos, we decided to devote a whole issue to them. You’ll find character-filled new builds (page 62, 68), thoughtful rehabs (page 27, 54), even wheeled versions (page 46 — you’ll never guess who we got to illustrate!), as well as reno tips from experts and savvy readers (page 40). I hope you peruse these stories from your idea of the perfect summer retreat — one that’s filled with solitude, perhaps, or your whole posse. We’ll be in the latter, er, camp during Fourth of July week, when 17 of us, including 7 kids, descend on Deer Isle. If they didn’t know better, the neighbors might mistake us for the other kind of summer camp.

Sarah Stebbins

Editor