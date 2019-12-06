A sellers’ market can make buyers do crazy things. Like, say, purchase a derelict four-bedroom home littered with cat excrement for their young family. “We were desperate,” says artist Jenny Prinn, who had a toddler and another child on the way when she and her husband, Christopher, went to look at a 1970 garrison in Yarmouth with dog-chewed molding, stained wall-to-wall carpeting, and a glass door so yellow it was practically opaque. It was 2005, the height of the housing bubble, and the Prinns were in a bind. They’d sold their South Portland Greek Revival in a day and had been living with family for months while bidding unsuccessfully on houses. Of the garrison, “originally, I said ‘no way,’” recalls Christopher, a creative director who, like Jenny, grew up in Yarmouth and had even mowed the home’s lawn as a teenager. “But it was in the right town, right neighborhood, and, being a visual person, I could see the potential.”

Now the house is a cozy, colorful oasis that seems a century older than it is, thanks to an infusion of retro architectural details rendered in a style Jenny calls “New England classic.” “We love the holiday season and romantic notions of fall and winter, fires, and families together and cooking,” says Jenny, who was raised in historic homes by antiques-dealer parents. So after gutting and rebuilding the interior, Jenny designed and Christopher implemented a nostalgic patina that includes recessed- and raised-panel wainscoting, columned knee walls between the den and kitchen, a built-in corner china cabinet with Victorian-inspired molding in the dining room, and a corbeled mantel with a pink-marble header framing a self-ventilating living room fireplace you’d swear had a chimney.