The Guide

Timely pink and red finds, Victorian sailors’ valentines to collect, a pro floral arrangement you can make, a Camden auto body shop turned gallery/restaurant, an East Winthrop schoolhouse in need of saving, the story behind Houlton’s Blackhawk Tavern, roadtripping through Yarmouth, and candid advice on your home and garden conundrums.

Get Inspired

We’re crushing on this cozy Rangeley camp, a cramped kitchen becomes a welcoming spot to prep and perch, five minutes with York designer Sara Fitzgerald O’Brien, Falmouth artist Laura Fuller’s glass works inspire hope and healing, and, whoa, Nelly, this Camden tiny abode used to house — a pony!

Getting to Know Inez

Shortly after moving into their Edgecomb home, a couple discovers they’re not alone.

By Georgette Carignan

Looking Back

Waaay back at some venerable Maine homes celebrating big birthdays this bicentennial year.

By Brian Kevin, Kate Ladstatter, Sarah Stebbins, and Emmeline Willey

What’s Next

Local pros weigh in on the looks you can expect to see a lot more of this year — and how to make them work in your home.

By Laura Wallis

Features

Past Perfect

A young family puts their stamp on a 19th-century blacksmith’s home in Portland’s West End.

By Jen DeRose

Modern Love

Experienced renovators help an iconic former party pad in Cape Elizabeth get its groove back.

By Sara Anne Donnelly

Hello, Bungalow

A small house in Scarborough reveals its cozy charms to new owners.

By Virginia M. Wright

Getting Warmer

Welcome to “Mainedinavia,” where, last winter, friends gathered for a shvitz and Scandi-inspired meal.

By Jesse Ellison

Why I Live Here

A real estate photo of a bright-red barn sold Lisa Steele, of backyard chicken-keeping website Fresh Eggs Daily, on her Dixmont farm.

Cover photo by: Erin Little