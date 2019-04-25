It's Not Complicated

Inspired by a design Samantha found in Southern Living, the 2,050-square-foot home is among the smallest in its housing development, by more than half, in some cases. For the open-concept first floor, Samantha chose bright, neutral tones — First Star by Sherwin-Williams for the walls and Oxford White by Benjamin Moore for the ceiling. A teal area rug from Rugs USA adds bold color to the living area. The George Oliver coffee table, with glass top and tapered walnut legs, is both elegant and easy to clean. The couple collaborated on most design decisions — Ryan, for instance, wouldn’t agree to the burnt-sienna leather sofa from West Elm until he’d sat on it himself — though Samantha, an interior designer and artist, often took the lead.