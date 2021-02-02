The Most Hated House Style in Maine?

Mainers hate Italianate houses. Or anyway, so determined a recent survey by the real estate website Homes.com. Asked to rank their favorite house styles, respondents here (and in 35 other states) put the 19th-century genre, inspired by medieval Italian villas, dead last. As a real estate broker, I’m calling “fake news.” Home purchases are famously aspirational: We think moving to a new place will make us new people. We think we’ll finally read a book in a reading nook and that we’ll never again trim our toenails on the sofa. So I’m supposed to believe that Mainers aspire to plain-faced, Cape Cod lives? Squat, square, wet-wool–scented lives? Pish posh.

With expressive eyebrows and erect posture, an Italianate house looks down its nose at you — and it finds you a bit disappointing. If you think the style is too demanding, you may just need to raise your standards. Tell me, if not sour grapes, what other objection could you possibly have to this magnificent house?