Maria Berman loves the ocean, but her husband, Brad Horn, loves the woods. Which explains why, for years, the New York architects searched unsuccessfully for somewhere to build a summer home. Cape Cod, Long Island, coastal Rhode Island — all were lovely, but didn’t fit the bill. Then, desperate to leave the city during a 2008 heat wave, Berman stumbled on an internet listing for a rental on Vinalhaven, a Maine island she’d never heard of.

The couple fell hard for the slab of granite spiked with evergreens in Penobscot Bay and returned summer after summer. When they learned a virgin lot, a former pasture that had grown wild, was available along a bluff on Crockett Cove, they snapped it up. Though the pair had designed scads of new houses for clients through their firm, Berman Horn Studio, they’d never designed one of their own.

When they got to work, questions about how to give guests a measure of privacy and prioritize the lofty cove view began to shape the entire project. Their answer: a contemporary riff on a New England connected farmhouse with an open-plan main house at one end and a small guest cottage at the other. Joining the shingled wings is a grand screened porch — its lightweight aluminum frame fabricated by Rockport Steel — that allows for clear views, straight through the structure, to the water. “At the end of the night, we say goodbye to our guests and we each walk across the 15-foot stretch back to our sides of the house,” Horn says. “It’s a nice ritual.”